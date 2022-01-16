Insider Buying: ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Purchases 63,200 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.66 on Friday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.36.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

