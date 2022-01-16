Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $48,034.44 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $5.24 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

