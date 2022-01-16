Insider Selling: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Sells 77,484 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beth Tamara Gerstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

