Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 2,183 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE DD opened at $84.97 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

