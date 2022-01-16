Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 1,368 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $58,428.62.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

