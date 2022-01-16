Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $16,000.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $17,680.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 164.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

