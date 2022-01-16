Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $102.77 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $111.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

