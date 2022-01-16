Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.79). Insmed reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 1,386,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $72,141.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 33.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Insmed by 92.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Insmed by 24.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

