Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenneco by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

TEN opened at $12.97 on Friday. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.