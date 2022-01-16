Inspire Investing LLC Invests $235,000 in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.