Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after buying an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 143,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

