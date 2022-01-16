Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 484,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.