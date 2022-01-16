Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE opened at $615.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

