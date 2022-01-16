Inspire Investing LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

