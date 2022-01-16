Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 51.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 448.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 77.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $216.03 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.75 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.