Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $243.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.