Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 5,276 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.18 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

