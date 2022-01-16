Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

NYSE:FDS opened at $427.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.87 and a 200-day moving average of $408.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

