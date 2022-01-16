Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.48.

McDonald’s stock opened at $257.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.28 and a 200 day moving average of $246.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

