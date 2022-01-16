Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

