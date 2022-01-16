Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.28 and a 52-week high of $82.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

