Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 161,284 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

PODD opened at $242.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.18.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.