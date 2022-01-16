Insured Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,675.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $2,675.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.46 or 0.07709329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,890.80 or 0.99522459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00069678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,181,163 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

