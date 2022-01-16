Interactive Financial Advisors Has $900,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,427.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.