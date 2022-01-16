Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $126.60 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

