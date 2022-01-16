Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $96.86 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

