Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

VLT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

