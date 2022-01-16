Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. 18,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,903. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $69.97.

