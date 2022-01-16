Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $380.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.