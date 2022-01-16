Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $165.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $161.90 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.13.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.