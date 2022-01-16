Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

ICMB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 49,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,897. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.