Investors Buy High Volume of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 95,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average volume of 39,800 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

