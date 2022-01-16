iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

ISHG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $85.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.008 per share. This represents a $12.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.