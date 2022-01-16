iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 320.0% in December

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HEWG opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $34.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

