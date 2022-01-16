iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM)’s share price were down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.43 and last traded at $59.62. Approximately 4,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54.

