iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 79.8% in December

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the December 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

INDY opened at $49.82 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

