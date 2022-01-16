iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $105.88 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $105.88 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

