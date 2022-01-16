iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,100 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 442,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $63.74.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

