iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SDG stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.