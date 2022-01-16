iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 121,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,646,051 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $23.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

