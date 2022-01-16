iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $89.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

