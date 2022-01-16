iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $257.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.08 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

