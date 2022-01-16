iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $257.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.08 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

