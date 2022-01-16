iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,774,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 395,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $466.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

