iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $47,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,611,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

