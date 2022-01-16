ITT Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE:ITT opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average of $96.09. ITT has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in ITT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $6,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.