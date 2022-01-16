IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ISEE opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.37.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,098,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

