Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of JAPAY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

