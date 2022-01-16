JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Cut to €23.60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

JCDXF opened at $25.80 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

