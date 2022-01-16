Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) to Hold

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

